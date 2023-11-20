Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,144 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Hologic worth $115,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.