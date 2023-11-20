Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Dover worth $111,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

