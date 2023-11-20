Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Church & Dwight worth $130,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.40 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

