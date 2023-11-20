Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $133.31 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $133,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after purchasing an additional 179,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $242.03 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $220.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

