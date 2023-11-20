Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Atmos Energy worth $132,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

