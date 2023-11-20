Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Cboe Global Markets worth $113,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $176.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.42.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.