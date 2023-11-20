Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,891 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Bunge Global worth $125,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after buying an additional 273,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of BG opened at $106.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

