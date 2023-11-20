Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,423 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ameren worth $119,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 0.4 %

Ameren stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

