Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,340 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VMware worth $114,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after buying an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VMW opened at $149.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.