Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Western Digital worth $112,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 260.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 1,474,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.07.

WDC opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

