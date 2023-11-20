Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 13,581 Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,259,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 177,041 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

AEG stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aegon Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

