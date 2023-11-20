Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 10,236 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAN opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

