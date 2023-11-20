Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $3.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

