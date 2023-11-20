Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.