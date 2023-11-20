Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $5.25 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.33.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

