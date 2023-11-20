Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

