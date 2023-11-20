Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

