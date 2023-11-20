Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

