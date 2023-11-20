Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $150.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

