Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

