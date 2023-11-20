Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,122 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.