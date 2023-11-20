Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.