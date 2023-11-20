Citigroup Inc. Buys 24,828 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $232.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.