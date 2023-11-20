Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $113.15 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

