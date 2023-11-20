Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE OMC opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

