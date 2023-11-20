Citigroup Inc. Has $18.20 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.