Citigroup Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 214.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,244,721. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

