Citigroup Inc. Has $19.71 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Teradata worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

