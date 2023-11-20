Citigroup Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Celanese worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,368,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 62.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

