Citigroup Inc. Has $20.99 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

