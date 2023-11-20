Citigroup Inc. Has $22.98 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after buying an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.