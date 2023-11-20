Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Waters worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $261.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.