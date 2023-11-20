Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

C opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

