Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

