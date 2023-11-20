Citigroup Inc. Sells 306,436 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

