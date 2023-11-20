Citigroup Inc. Sells 392,971 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 736,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

