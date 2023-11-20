Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $207.78 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.