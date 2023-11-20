Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

