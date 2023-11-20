Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 41,395 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Corning worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.