Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.4 %

ENB stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.