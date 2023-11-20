Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 656.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,563 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 8.26% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.