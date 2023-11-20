Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

DFAS stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

