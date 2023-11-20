Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $31.13 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Clorox worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.