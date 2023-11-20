Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $32,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $244.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

