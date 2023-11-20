Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $35.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

VT stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

