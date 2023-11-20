Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,504 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

