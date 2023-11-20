Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 120,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDW stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

