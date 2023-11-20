Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CVO. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
