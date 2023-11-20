Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.07.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,882 shares of company stock worth $297,689. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.