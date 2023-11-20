CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of CrowdStrike worth $110,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $54,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $207.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

